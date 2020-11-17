Chick-Fil-A interested in coming to Manchester

Chick-Fil-A is interested in opening a restaurant in Manchester.
Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey said at the Nov. 10 Coffee County Commission’s meeting that Chick-Fil-A has approached county officials and the company is interested in the Arrowheads/Aerospace Museum property.
The discussion happened during a talk about granting of an easement on a portion of the Arrowheads/Aerospace Museum property to Blue Ocean, GP. Blue Ocean needs the property for utilization as a retention pond, which would allow for constructing a La Quinta Inn in the area.
Huskey said, “they (Chick-Fil-A officials) had no problem with it, actually they liked the idea and said that would be great because they would have to have a retention area too.”
Chick-Fil-A can use the same retention pond, “which Blue Ocean said would be fine and that wouldn’t be an issue,” Huskey said.
“It will actually serve as an incentive,” Huskey said. “The property would probably end up being divided into two tracts.”
The retention pond would benefit Blue Ocean and whoever purchases the museum property, said Huskey.
The Arrowheads/Aerospace Museum is located at 24 Campground Rd., Manchester. The museum has been closed since the death of Judy Worthington, who served as museum director. Worthington died Feb. 10, 2020.
“It’s very preliminary,” said Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell. “We are reviewing that. We are very excited that Chick-Fil-A is considering coming to Coffee County. We will release more information at the appropriate time.”
Chick-Fil-A restaurants operate in 47 states.
The restaurant in Tullahoma, located at 1708 N. Jackson St., opened its doors in 2013.