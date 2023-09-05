Restaurant opening attracts early risers

The sun had not yet risen over Manchester as early risers staked out their place in line awaiting for the Chick-fil-A to officially open its doors to the public and begin operations in the city.

More Stories

One Day of Hope receives Rotary donation

One Day of Hope receives Rotary donation

Manchester Rotary Club President Roxanne Patton presents Ray Marcrom of the One Day of Hope nonprofit, with a donation of shoes and coats as well as monetary donations collected during Rotary’s recent “Even Better” community fundraiser at Common John Brewing Co.

Dot Foods gearing up for early 2024 launch

Dot Foods gearing up for early 2024 launch

It has been one-year since Dot Foods officially broke ground on a new $50 million distribution center in Manchester. In that time, the nation’s largest food redistributor has worked to become a part of the local community.

Recommended for you