Restaurant opening attracts early risers
The sun had not yet risen over Manchester as early risers staked out their place in line awaiting for the Chick-fil-A to officially open its doors to the public and begin operations in the city.
Jonathan Miller of Pelham was the first customer in line, waiting for the doors to be opened at 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
“Chick-fil-A, in my opinion, is one of the better chicken places, and I work night shift at Nissan, so I thought what is a better dinner than some Chick-fil-A chicken,” he said.
Miller said the new Chick-fil-A location at 2690 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester is closer for him than the Tullahoma location.
As for his choice of meal, Miller said he believes he will opt for a spicy chicken biscuit and Chick-N-Minis.
Also in the crowd before 6 a.m. were Allen Evans and Margie Gipson.
“We watched it being built,” Evans said while waiting in line.
Evans said the couple lives within walking distance of the restaurant, and they also have a family connection to the new location.
“I have a granddaughter that works there,” Gipson said.
When it comes to the food Evans said he was told to get a cinnamon roll for breakfast with Coffee. Gipson said she would be ordering the same thing.
Area resident Randy Damewood said the Chick-N-Minis sounded like a good option to him.
“I think I am going to get the Chick-N-Minis, I like those” Damewood said. “I might even get a bunch for my office.”
While Thursday marked the official first day of business for the Manchester Chick-fil-A location, the restaurant was joined by the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and a host of community members for a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday Aug. 30.
Manchester Chick-fil-A owner and operator Chandler England said during the ceremony Wednesday that he feels blessed to finally be opening a restaurant in Manchester.
“I never thought this day would come really,” England said. “It has been about 10 years in the making that I have been trying to do this and now that I am finally here, super blessed, super grateful, it is something I will never take for granted.”
England thanked his family, friends, community members as well as both his franchise employees and Corporate Chick-fil-A employees for taking the time to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“I am super blessed to be in Manchester,” he said. “I have been welcomed with open arms by everybody I have met and I really couldn’t ask for more.”
“I hope over the next 30, 40 years I can bless this community in uncommon ways and ways that maybe other people couldn’t,” he added.
Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Director Katy Riddle said when it comes to economic development, sometimes a community can attract a company that not only has a well-received product but is also able to employ a lot of community members, and then sometimes a community is able to attract a company that features a community service intention that begins as soon as they come to town.
“Right here, we have been lucky enough to attract one company that does both,” she said. “We are so excited, Manchester is officially a Chick-fil-A town.”