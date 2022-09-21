Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Executive Director Joyce Prusak’s last day at the Manchester center was Friday. She will continue the work but in a greater capacity, helping serve centers across the western region of the United States.
Prusak has accepted a position as a training specialist for the Western Region of the Children’s Advocacy Centers, across 13 states on the west coast.
“I am so honored to have filled that role for that long and that (the CAC board) chose me to lead the center into the next generation…and they are in a good position to move into the future,” Prusak said.
Much like her day-to-day experiences the move is bittersweet.
“I’m sad, but I’m happy because I get to continue the work on a much larger scale,” she said.
“I’m really proud of all the work that our team has done, Prusak said, touting the efforts of the Coffee County center’s staff, board and investigative team.
She said that in her early days on the job, the center didn’t have the mental health services that it has now. Since that program started there have been more than 3,400 trauma-focused sessions for kids free of charge. The center now has medical exams on onsite, through a partnership with Our Kids out of Nashville. Over 550 exams have been performed through that partnership.
Prusak said that over 4,200 kids that have been helped in the 15 years she’s been with the center, plus the community outreach has significantly raised awareness in the area, which has spurred an increased number of people to seek help.
The sheer number of cases is great and horrible at the same time.
“I’m so grateful that we are here to serve them, but considering the size of our community and the population of the children that are here, the numbers are pretty staggering,” Prusak said.
“We know that we’re not getting every child that needs to see us. The sad part is figuring how that the children who really need our help who may not get that call to DCS or law enforcement – how do we get adult to understand that they have a responsibility to protect these kids and do what needs to be done,” she said.
It’s a double edge sword, the more numbers you do, it looks like abuse is greater, when the abuse was always there.
“It’s hard (day after day to see the same horrible things). You take it home. You do take it home. Some of it’s easier to let go, but there are some cases still that were 12-13 years ago that you remember for good or bad reasons,” Prusak said.
“Knowing you make an impact is what keeps you going,” she said.
The Coffee County CAC will accept applications through the middle of October for the Executive Director position.
Prusak will do her job remotely from her home in Manchester, and will travel to the Western Region headquarters about once a month. Prusak came to Manchester from Washington DC when Al Gore moved his presidential campaign to Tennessee. She worked as an advocate for voter’s rights among the disabled when she saw the opening at CAC.
“I knew I always wanted to do something with kids, and child abuse is an issue that is near and dear and very personal to me. So when I saw the ad, I applied. They moved into that building two months before I started,” she said, sharing for the first time officially, that the CAC has now paid off the building.
“We don’t ever have to worry that the kids won’t have a place to go. Which is great,” Prusak said.
“I was in the White House the day Bill Clinton was impeached,” Prusak notes. “I rode over with the Congregational delegation that went when he addressed the nation from the lawn of the White House. It’s a tremendous experience. The White House is kind of magical. I miss my time in DC a little bit.”
The Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center is in the Southern Regional Children’s Advocacy Center, based in Huntsville.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.