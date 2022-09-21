Prusak (1).JPG

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Executive Director Joyce Prusak’s last day at the Manchester center was Friday. She will continue the work but in a greater capacity, helping serve centers across the western region of the United States.

Prusak has accepted a position as a training specialist for the Western Region of the Children’s Advocacy Centers, across 13 states on the west coast.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

