Veterans Christmas

Dec 3:    

Mistletoe Mile:  Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce; 6:15 pm

Dec 4:    

Cowan Christmas Parade:  1 pm, Cowan; Grand Marshall, Bill Robinson – longest held POW in Vietnam

Dec 4:    

Old Fashioned Christmas:  Bell Buckle; noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy sleigh rides with Santa, carolers, a s’mores pit and look and feel of an old-fashioned Christmas.

Shelbyville Christmas Parade; Shelbyville; 4-6 p.m.

Dec 11  

Coffee County Veterans Association Christmas Party: 6 pm; 130 Shelton Road; Manchester.  Please bring a covered dish and your smiles. Christmas sweaters welcome!

Dec 14:  

Operation Joy Performance: Autumn Oaks Assisted Living at 1:30 pm followed by McArthur Manor Assisted Living at 3:15 PM

Dec 17

Food Basket Assembly; Post building; 11 am

Dec 18

Wreaths Across America:  Kick off ceremony – 9 am; Manchester Square. Various ceremonies at cemeteries from 11 am to 2 pm; Claude Morse for details

 Dec 17  

Hillsboro Christmas Parade:  Hillsboro; 7 pm; ATVs, tractors, UTVs

 Dec 21

Operation Joy Performance:  Brookdale Assisted Living Center at 1:30 p.m.; Morning Pointe Assisted Living at 3:15 p.m.