Dec 3:
Mistletoe Mile: Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce; 6:15 pm
Dec 4:
Cowan Christmas Parade: 1 pm, Cowan; Grand Marshall, Bill Robinson – longest held POW in Vietnam
Dec 4:
Old Fashioned Christmas: Bell Buckle; noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy sleigh rides with Santa, carolers, a s’mores pit and look and feel of an old-fashioned Christmas.
Shelbyville Christmas Parade; Shelbyville; 4-6 p.m.
Dec 11
Coffee County Veterans Association Christmas Party: 6 pm; 130 Shelton Road; Manchester. Please bring a covered dish and your smiles. Christmas sweaters welcome!
Dec 14:
Operation Joy Performance: Autumn Oaks Assisted Living at 1:30 pm followed by McArthur Manor Assisted Living at 3:15 PM
Dec 17
Food Basket Assembly; Post building; 11 am
Dec 18
Wreaths Across America: Kick off ceremony – 9 am; Manchester Square. Various ceremonies at cemeteries from 11 am to 2 pm; Claude Morse for details
Dec 17
Hillsboro Christmas Parade: Hillsboro; 7 pm; ATVs, tractors, UTVs
Dec 21
Operation Joy Performance: Brookdale Assisted Living Center at 1:30 p.m.; Morning Pointe Assisted Living at 3:15 p.m.