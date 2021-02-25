Coffee County Central High Schools has announced that due to circumstances related to COVID-19, the decision has been made that Coffee County Central High School and Coffee County Raider Academy students will not take semester exams this spring.
“The last day of school will be Friday, May 21 for all students. Students who are passing all classes will be exempt from school attendance on Monday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 26,” the announcement said.
Students who are failing one class or more will be required to attend remediation periods on those days.
School administrators will announce a class schedule for remediation periods for those dates.