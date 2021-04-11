FCCLA Regional Winners.jpg

Coffee County Central High School  Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) club had its regional competition and we are very proud to announce the winners. All of these students advanced to the Tennessee State Level Virtual FCCLA competition.

“We are especially proud of these Culinary students. They have worked very hard for these awards and we want to congratulate them on their honors,” said Culinary Teacher Becki Louden.

 

FCCLA winners were

Chapter Service Project Portfolio - Silver

Resa Smith

 

Chapter in Review Display - Silver

Nayeli Arellano

 

Food Innovation - Silver

Landen Booth

Emily Lapczynski

David O'Connor

 

Chapter Service Project Display - Bronze

Laura Fults 

Alex Hudson

Andrea Torres

 

 