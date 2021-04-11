Coffee County Central High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) club had its regional competition and we are very proud to announce the winners. All of these students advanced to the Tennessee State Level Virtual FCCLA competition.
“We are especially proud of these Culinary students. They have worked very hard for these awards and we want to congratulate them on their honors,” said Culinary Teacher Becki Louden.
FCCLA winners were
Chapter Service Project Portfolio - Silver
Resa Smith
Chapter in Review Display - Silver
Nayeli Arellano
Food Innovation - Silver
Landen Booth
Emily Lapczynski
David O'Connor
Chapter Service Project Display - Bronze
Laura Fults
Alex Hudson
Andrea Torres