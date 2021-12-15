Culinary II and III classes at Coffee County Central High School competed in an battle of creativity, showing off their skills in the Rice Krispie sculpting field.
Each student was able to portray their own unique abilities during this competition, though some creations stood out among the rest. Below we have our list of winners for this year's winter-themed competition.
Overall Winner:
Opened Present - Cera Still
Tied winners:
Presents - Lia Jacobs (Culinary III)
Christmas Tree - Dominick Moore (Culinary III)
Grinch - Johnnie Tobitt (Culinary II)
Rudolf - Alex Hudson (Culinary III and Culinary Work-Based Learning)
Blue Santa Snowman - Natividad Barrera Ayala (Culinary II)
Southern Winter - Keri Gault (Culinary II)
Hot Chocolate - Junior Strawser (Culinary II)
Snowman - Alexis Bryant (Culinary III)
Penguin - Lindsey Smith (Culinary III and Culinary Work-Based Learning)
Hot Chocolate - Nereydam Barrera-Martinez (Culinary III)