Coffee County Central High School Interact, SkillsUSA, and FBLA are sponsoring a dry food and clothing drive following Thanksgiving break.
A special request for donation is being made for the Wildcats vs. Raiders basketball game.
Below are the items we are collecting to donate to CCCHS Food Bag Pantry and the General Store for the needs of our community. There will be a dropoff location inside the CCCHS cafeteria by the restrooms. No money will be collected.
Clothing: 1. packaged undergarments (all sizes) 2. t-shirts lightly used and new (all sizes) 3. jogging pants and shirts lightly used and new (all sizes) 4. winter gloves lightly used and new (all sizes) 5. winter headwear lightly used and new (all sizes) 6. light winter jackets lightly used and new (all sizes) Dry Food Drive: 1. canned foods (vegetables, fruits, soups, etc...) 2. dry cereal bowls 3. cereal bars, etc... 4. cheese and crackers (individual packages) 5. tuna pouches and/or canned tuna 6. Spaghettios, beans and rice, beef stew, etc... 7. heat and serve meals (pasta, etc...)
A longstanding Order of Agreement by the state that dates back to 2014 that limits additional sewer connections on lines that have been determined to have chronic overflows will be much more rigidly enforced according to a discussion held by city leaders during the November Planning Commissi…
A slight nip to the crisp night air made for perfect weather for this year’s Manchester Christmas Parade Sunday night, following some late afternoon rain that moved in to the area, delaying the event from Saturday until Sunday.
It is anticipated that Thanksgiving travel will continue to rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic, with AAA predicting 54.6 million people will travel at least 50 miles this Thanksgiving, or roughly 98% of pre-pandemic numbers.