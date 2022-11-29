images.jpeg
Coffee County Central High School Interact, SkillsUSA, and FBLA are sponsoring a dry food and clothing drive following Thanksgiving break. 
A special request for donation is being made for the  Wildcats vs. Raiders basketball game.

