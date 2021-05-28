The Parade of Graduates commencement for the Class of 2021 was a fitting cap to a year like no other, in that while faced with hardships the faculty and students pulled together to overcome adversity.
Weather for the majority of the ceremony was bright, but as dusk settled, a rainstorm with some moderately severe winds buffeted the Manchester area, yet for the soggy conditions, the class of 2021 remained upbeat. This year marked a time of masks, distance learning, and finally vaccines.
While these memories will have become part of this year's senior memories, so too have the good times, friends gained and lessons learned. The Class of 2021 has persevered. Congratulations!
Look in this week's Manchester Times for two photo pages from the ceremony. Photos will be available next week for purchase.