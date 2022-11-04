Sheriff
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department image

Coffee County Central High School SRO Eric Clem is no longer with the department, according to Sheriff Chad Partin.

Partin said that the separation from Coffee County Sheriff's Department was not due to any issues with the school. 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

