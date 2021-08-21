And five, six, seven eight – it was Coffee County Central High School dance team senior Jaxen Waggoner time to shine at a regional dance camp held at the University of Alabama at Huntsville during the summer. She was one of only three girls from the school to audition and the only one to make the All American Team.
Virtually alone, Waggoner presented in front of the entire crowd of dancers, parents, coaches and, most importantly, the watchful eyes of the Universal Dance Association judges.
The music blares and Waggoner knocks out a series of eight counts in different styles then shows off some of her own choreography, a combination of a firebird, pirouettes, a fan kick, and a calypso that she said were really “cool.”
Waggoner came away from the audition with a spot on the All American Team that will have the chance to perform in Hawaii at a Pearl Harbor ceremony.
This was Waggoner’s first time to attend the camp, but this is a regular fixture for the team.
“We learned a routine as a group, then we split off to learn personal routines,” Waggoner said. “We performed them and were evaluated on how well we performed them.”
The camp also included technique classes and personal confidence workshops.
The judges awarded white, red and blue ribbons, with blue being best. Waggoner was awarded blue across the board.
The All American Team is a select group of dancers who tried out for the team at camp. Dancers would arrive early to learn and practice a routine.
Waggoner will participate in the 80th Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on Dec. 7. She has started a fundraiser to finance the trip.
Waggoner, though new to the team, is no stranger to the stage.
“Studio dance is more about artistry and technique, while competition dance is like showing off what you can do,” she said. “It’s a lot more showy.”
The Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade will be in Honolulu, Dec. 7. The trip, Dec. 4-8 will include tours of the USS Arizona and USS Missouri.