The CCCHS Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) and Interact clubs came together to do a valentine project to show their love to students/faculty and staff in the Special Services department as well as the custodial staff.
FACS club advisor Mrs. Neal made beautiful heart cupcakes in individual containers for this project. Interact provided red and white balloons and strings while FACS club provided a helium tank and valentines cards.
After school on Feb. 10 both clubs met and club members filled balloons and made out valentines cards for each special needs student. A decorated bag with personal valentine cards was filled for each of them. The students were given the valentines bag of cards as well as the festive cupcake with a helium balloon attached Friday, Feb. 11.
The faculty and staff in that department as well as the custodial staff also received a valentine cupcake.