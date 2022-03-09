Members of Capital Outlay expressed a growing concern about what could be procedural missteps with several ongoing projects that they say is essentially “getting the cart before the horse.”
Chairman of Capital Outlay Dennis Hunt said that the people have gone directly to Budget and Finance for project approval rather than first appearing before Capital Outlay.
Reading the committee’s directive Hunt said, “Capital Outlay oversees the planning, construction, renovation, remodeling, repair and maintenance of real estate and buildings of Coffee County Government.”
He cites the recommendations for the designation of property within the Joint Industrial Park for a TCAT campus and the designation for animal shelter land by the jail as examples of such missteps. Hunt also feels as though the approval of a carpet projects at the Coffee County Manchester Public Library and the Election Commission Office are as well missteps.
At the Tuesday meeting of Budget and Finance, the committee approved a carpet replacement project with a $50,000 cap using Capital Project funds. Painting was added to the project during the discussion by recommendation by Mayor Gary Cordell.
Commissioner David Orrick who sits on both committees said at Capital Outlay that he suggested at the Budget meeting the project should go before Capital Outlay.
“I told them I think it needs to come here and be discussed mainly because the mayor didn’t have a cost on painting. It seems like Budget and Finance has already upped the money without knowing what it was going to cost,” Orrick said.
“From the Capital Outlay side, (we) need to work with the library board to figure out when they’re going to do this. We know there’s $50K. I have no idea if that’s going to be enough money for carpet and painting because we don’t have bids,” Orrick said.
“If it goes above the $50K, it’s in my opinion that the library board is going to have to cover the difference,” he said.
“We don’t know the timeframe. There was no discussion on when it’s going to occur or when they expect it to occur,” Orrick said.
Hunt said that the director of maintenance should assess the major repairs that are needed in county facilities and report those back to Capital Outlay.
“Coffee County taxpayers are paying (Maintenance Director Rick Soucy). He’s the one that brings the problems to us…. We need to be making decisions … as a committee based the man that’s making the money that we pay him to do it,” Hunt said.
Soucy, when asked specifically about the project, expressed concern that when bids are opened, it might overrun the $50,000 allocations.
Commissioner Helen Debellis called for procedures to be followed.
“We need to go through or proper procedures first…These are our procedures. (The Budget and Finance Chairman) knows what the channels are. I’m not even sure who your chairman is at this point in time, but he knows that certain things have to be approved by Capital Outlay before Budget,” Debellis said.
“That’s our procedures. The buck should have stopped right there,” she said.
Hunt added, “If everybody is going to keep going to Budget and Finance, do we even need this committee?”
“—I think the need for us will be back in August,” Debellis said.