Citizen gifts antique firetruck to Hickerson VFD

David Welborn presents his childhood toy fire truck from about 1953 to Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Cunningham for their display of toy fire trucks. The presentation was made at the annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at the fire hall on Saturday, Oct. 15. David Welborn is a resident of the Hickerson Station community.
The Exit 105 Committee made up of three Manchester Aldermen and three Coffee County Commissioners met on Oct. 12 to discuss expanding city water and sewer access to the area north of town along Highway 41 around I-24 Exit 105.
Since releasing her first novel titled “Dunnigan” last April, Manchester author Jenna Cossey has been busy promoting her historical fiction novel with a series of book talks and blog updates. Cossey will next speak at the Coffee County Historical Society Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon.
The smell of barbeque filled Lynchburg’s Wiseman Park as the heavy hitters from the world of barbeque competition descended on the small Middle Tennessee town to compete in the 33rd Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbeque October 14- 15.
With work beginning on the stalled sewer rehab on “Basins E and I” that had been in limbo since a section of repairs blew out at the Duck River crossing and floated to the surface, more information has come to light on what had happened.
Following its assessment of weather data related to the storms that rolled through the area on Oct. 12 the National Weather Service has reported that damages were caused by high winds and a microburst.
In the upcoming city of Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission hearing for a request to rezone a parcel of land on Campground Road, the group will face a unique dilemma concerning the parcel being located in the county but its frontage lying on a city street.