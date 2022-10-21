Citizen gift.JPG

David Welborn presents his childhood toy fire truck from about 1953 to Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Cunningham for their display of toy fire trucks.  The presentation was made at the annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at the fire hall on Saturday, Oct. 15.  David Welborn is a resident of the Hickerson Station community.

-Photo provided

Tags

More Stories

Citizen gifts antique firetruck to Hickerson VFD

Citizen gifts antique firetruck to Hickerson VFD

David Welborn presents his childhood toy fire truck from about 1953 to Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Cunningham for their display of toy fire trucks.  The presentation was made at the annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at the fire hall on Saturday, Oct. 15.  David …

Manchester author gearing up for book talk

Manchester author gearing up for book talk

Since releasing her first novel titled “Dunnigan” last April, Manchester author Jenna Cossey has been busy promoting her historical fiction novel with a series of book talks and blog updates. Cossey will next speak at the Coffee County Historical Society Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon.

The Jack: Barbeque competition returns to Lynchburg

The Jack: Barbeque competition returns to Lynchburg

The smell of barbeque filled Lynchburg’s Wiseman Park as the heavy hitters from the world of barbeque competition descended on the small Middle Tennessee town to compete in the 33rd Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbeque October 14- 15.

Blown out sewer section worse than initially thought

Blown out sewer section worse than initially thought

With work beginning on the stalled sewer rehab on “Basins E and I” that had been in limbo since a section of repairs blew out at the Duck River crossing and floated to the surface, more information has come to light on what had happened.

Recommended for you