The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a first reading of ordinances to amend Manchester Municipal Code relative to permit fees.
The first ordinance involved the transient vendor per vendor amount, the other covers the location based vendor permits.
The change will bring the fees to slightly less than what the county charges, according to City Attorney Gerald Ewell.
The one that goes to vendors will set a flat fee for vendors who operate multiple booths. The increase will cover additional fees incurred in inspecting the booths.
Codes Director Jamie Sain explained that there is a temporary business license that each vendor company must purchase.
“If you have 20 booths or one booth, you pay with one business license. The Temporary Use Permit is a certain fee per booth,” Sain said.
He said that per booth fee was more fair, especially for large events.
Alderman Ryan French made a motion to see the fee at an even $200 and would require the second fee on top of that.
Sain estimated that last Bonnaroo there were 290 booths, the increases in fees would add $29,000 over the budgeted fees. He said that amount will match what the State Fire Marshal will charge the city to inspect the booths.
The State formerly inspected Bonnaroo booths for free because the county doesn’t have a fire inspector on staff. Sain said that the state said that since the city has a fire inspector, the state will charge the city. An early estimate by the state places the fee at $25,000. He said that state would assist with smaller events without charge.
Mayor Marilyn Howard noted that the vendors will incur the increase in fees.
“We didn’t want to go up in the middle of the stream, but unless the fire marshal backs off that, we have to do something to recoup that $30,000.
The board approved a first reading of an ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code Section 12-404 relative to Temporary Use Permit fees. The proposal for ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code Section 9-204(2) relative to permit fees died for lack of a second.