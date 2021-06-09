Manchester, TN (37355)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.