During the May meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen a motion was approved to that could set in motion the process of hiring a city administrator.
The original motion concerning the position was tabled two months ago by Alderman Ryan French in order to seek guidance from MTAS advisory group.
The motion approved at the election day meeting will authorize the mayor to take applications and conduct interviews. A second related motion was approved by the board that called for a work session to further debate the hire.
“This board has discussed this for well over three years, and if this board deserves to debate that,” French said, noting that his tabling of the matter was not due to the upcoming election when three of the five alderman positions are up for election.
Mayor Marilyn Howard said that the city needs not to get the cart before the horse with what she called so many unknowns about the position.
Alderman Bob Bellamy said that while his position has weakened on a city manager, he sees the timing as a problem.
“If a new board comes in and that want to terminate the city administrator, we are going to have to buy that contract out,” he said. “Think it needs to wait until after the election.
Alderman Bill Nickels called Bellamy’s perspective the most negative outlook possible.
“This board is perfectly capable of making a decision and hiring an individual. That individual is by definition is going to know their job is political,” he said.
“I don’t want this opportunity taken away from me because I’m not going to be here,” Nickels said.
Nickels compared the need for city administrator to that of the director of schools or the Water and Sewer Director position.
“The reason you have leadership is to consolidate the information that’s in the world and disseminate it into a group. That’s what a city administrator does. That’s something that we’ve been lacking for 20 years. In this town,” he said, calling Manchester’s political system regressive.
“What this doing is changing our entire government in this town to a professional, progressive government. It’s the only think that is lacking in keeping us from the next thing that we’ve got. We are on the precipice of some really big stuff right now,” Nickels said.
“A part-time mayor can do what we’re doing right now, let alone what’s getting ready to happen this next year.”
French said that while the current boar can’t obligate future boards, future boards can’t obligate the current one. In other words, the board, he said, “have an obligation to fulfill their term…They ought to be able to have a full vote at the table.”
Alderman Chris Elem added that if issues were not going be addressed by a so-called lame duck board, then why meet at all.
French suggested that while the city charter lays out the duties of the job more is needed.
“What I want to do is create policies around that to help support the position,” he said.
City Attorney Gerald Ewell noted that the duties of the position are defined in the charter and work at the pleasure of the board.
“He (or she) is a person by charter that can be hired and fired at will. On a practical standpoint, most of those people require a contract that has certain provisions in it. Our charter does require that the person lives within the city limits within 90 days,” he said.
Contracts that the city makes over $35,000 would require approval by ordinance.
A work session will be held at 6:30 p.m., May 31 to discuss the position.
While the city administrator position is in part designed to create a buffer between the political and operational side of city business, in recent months other cities have had their city administrators have been brought into political fray.
Tullahoma City Administrator Jennifer Moody and Alderman Jenna Amacher’s disagreements have spilled over into social media and public discourse.
Additionally, the Shelbyville City Council fired in March City Manager Josh Ray, effectively immediately.
The Times Gazette reported that the City of Shelbyville stated, “Shelbyville City Council decided it was necessary to make a change in management style in the position of City Manager.”
Locally, Directors of School, a position with a similar function of interacting with a board, yet at a different level, has come into political controversies with the vote for the renewal of Coffee County Director of School Charles Lawson’s contract coming down to a split and several board members walking out of the meeting after the vote.