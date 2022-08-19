Newly elected and reelected City of Manchester and Manchester City Schools officials were sworn-in to their respective offices during a special called meeting at Manchester City Hall Thursday Aug. 18.
Mayor Marilyn Howard, who was elected to her first full-term as mayor after winning an uncontested race with 1,176 votes during the election earlier this month.
Aldermen sworn-in for four year terms were Vice Mayor Mark Messick, Joey Hobbs and Donnie Parsley. Alderman Julie Anderson was also sworn-in for a two-year term.
Howard opened the meeting by saying that it was great to see everyone come out and support those being sworn in.
“It is an honor and a privilege,” Howard said following the meeting. “There is a lot out there and a lot of work to be done, and just to take an oath of office and support the Constitution of the United States of America and be there for all the citizens of Manchester and work with the board.”
Howard was serving as vice mayor when former Manchester Mayor Lonnie J. Norman Sr. died Oct. 12, 2020. The Board of Alderman agreed Howard would succeed Norman as mayor following his death. The 2022 election marks the first time Howard has been elected to the office of mayor in her own right.
“It certainly is an honor to be elected by the people,” she said.
City of Manchester School Board members that were sworn-in during the meeting for a four-year term include Travis Hillis Lisa Lovelady Gregory and Dr. Prater Powell.