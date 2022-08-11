animal shelter
Photo provided

The Manchester City Animal Shelter received funding for facility repairs from a last-minute push by outgoing Alderman Bill Nickels during the August meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Nickels chose to not seek reelection, so this was the final meeting of his term.

