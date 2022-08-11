The Manchester City Animal Shelter received funding for facility repairs from a last-minute push by outgoing Alderman Bill Nickels during the August meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Nickels chose to not seek reelection, so this was the final meeting of his term.
Nickels, during the Commission Reports section of the meeting, made a motion to allocate $50,000 to make repairs at the shelter.
“I don’t want to get into how gross it is, but unhealthy, I’ll start there,” Nickels said, citing rusted out segments of the runs and other repairs needed to the building.
“It’s embarrassing that we’ve let it go this long,” Nickels said. “We’ve got the money….There’s cash in there to do it in our budget.”
Alderman Ryan French, who seconded the motion for discussion, said that he agrees that there are repairs that need to happen, but was not going to bring up the repairs until the city sees what direction the county (who shares the facility) will take with a proposed new county shelter.
French suggested that the public works committee address what repairs are needed.
Nickels said that “I don’t think there is ever going to be a time when we’re smart enough to have one animal control department.”
Vice Mayor Mark Messick suggested that the repairs can wait a month or so to see the direction to see what happens with the county.
The motion was amended to remove the dollar amount and to send it to public works. The repairs will cover the entire facility.
