City appoints new tourism committee members

City Hall 

 File photo

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved two second readings that rezone two properties to high density R-4 residential and annexed a property on campground road during its January meeting.

The board approved the second reading for property owned by Mitch Umbarger on Murfreesboro Highway that was annexed at the December meeting. Tuesday’s vote was 4-1 with Alderman Donny Parsley voting no and Alderman Julie Anderson absent. At the December meeting, the 6.42 acres were annexed with a 4-2 vote, Anderson and Parsley voted no.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

More Stories

City annexes commercial property, rezones two

City annexes commercial property, rezones two

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved two second readings that rezone two properties to high density R-4 residential and annexed a property on campground road during its January meeting.

Emergency Management seeks shelter for federal equipment

Emergency Management seeks shelter for federal equipment

A morgue, a hazmat-response trailer and other pricy emergency-response equipment requires shelter, but the current plan of placing some of those Emergency Management Agency items in the mothballed Coffee County Jail workhouse could jeopardize the certification of that facility in the event i…

Bonnaroo announces 2023 lineup

Bonnaroo announces 2023 lineup

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced Tuesday that Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck and  more are heading to The Farm. 

Recommended for you