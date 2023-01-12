City annexes commercial property, rezones two

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved two second readings that rezone two properties to high density R-4 residential and annexed a property on campground road during its January meeting.
The board approved the second reading for property owned by Mitch Umbarger on Murfreesboro Highway that was annexed at the December meeting. Tuesday’s vote was 4-1 with Alderman Donny Parsley voting no and Alderman Julie Anderson absent. At the December meeting, the 6.42 acres were annexed with a 4-2 vote, Anderson and Parsley voted no.
The rezoning of 1312, 1314 McArthur St. property owned by Eric Burch and Leif Swanson was rezoned with identical votes across the two meetings.
The old Buck Hannah property on Campground Road was annexed by resolution with a 5-0 vote. The first reading of an ordinance rezoning the property from the county-designated low density residential RS-1 to C-2 commercial passed with a 5-0 vote.
Also at the meeting, the first reading of a request for rezoning by Mike Jernigan for 118 Ester Lane from R-1 to R-3 medium density residential passed 5-0.
Related to the city Codes Department, the board passed (5-0) the first readings of amendments to the city code regulating the size of rezoning notification signs to match the practice of the department and to add two positions on the Planning Commission when it acts as a regional planning commission who reside in the county’s urban growth boundary.
The signage ordinance reduces rezoning signs requirement from four-foot square to 24x18 inches. The two positions on the Planning Commission will be appointed by the mayor and serve five-year terms.
