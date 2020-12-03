City appoints new tourism committee members

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved two new members to serve on Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission. The appointment was confirmed during the Dec. 1 BOMA meeting.
The new members are Roxanne Patton, who was recently appointed as alderman, and Andrea Bates.
The other members serving on the board are Joni McReynolds, Kevin Sherrill, John Richardson and Dustin Gallagher.
Manchester City accepted applications for candidates willing to serve on the Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission. Applications were due by Nov. 30.
To be eligible, persons must be a resident or property owner in the city.
In addition to Bates, Brent Hobbs, Morgan Moser and Debbie Turner submitted applications to the city.
The commission meets the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.