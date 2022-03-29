At a special call meeting on March 22, the Finance Committee recommended an amendment that will give the Manchester’s Coffee County Conference Center an additional $152,875. These funds are meant to cover gaps in its budgets through the remainder of the fiscal year.
The shortfall comes from a difference of just over $12,000 per month between the Manchester Public Building Authority’s $500,875.78 annual budget for 2021-22 and the $348,000 budget that the city agreed to fund the center.
Coffee County Conference Center General Manager, Rebecca French, told finance members that the center has run under the PBA budget despite the center needing several expensive repairs.
“Even with us being under budget with the PBA we are over the city allocations,” she said.
What makes it slightly more difficult for an outsider to grasp, is that the PBA has its own operating budget, while also setting a budget for the conference center (which PBA oversees). Since being negotiated in 2020, over Zoom meetings, between Coffee County and the city, Manchester has taken full control of the Conference Center. Since then, the city has been funding the center $29,000 per month. In November, December and January, however, the city wrote one-time checks to the center for $51,000, $46,000 and $41,000, according to documents presented at the meeting.
According to PBA Chairman Zach Lowry, the budget that the city agreed upon to fund the center was not a realistic estimate of the operating expenses of the center. The $29,000 per month projection was what the center was running on while shuttered during the pandemic.
The number asked for by the conference center reflects $60,000 in profits that center has made this year, which offset some of the funds needed.
“One of the reasons we struggle showing profit,” Lowry said. “One of our biggest sources generating revenue for the city is through taxes, through generating sales taxes people coming to the city or occupancy taxes from people staying in hotels. None of that money is on our balance sheet.”
The documented economic impact to the city is often discussed in conversations concerning the conference center, yet many of the questions by finance members were directed at why the center struggles to operate within its allocations.
“The Street Department doesn't come in here two or three months before the budget is over and ask for $200,000-300,000. We got to get you guys on a yearly budget so we don’t have to do this every year,” said Vice Mayor, Mark Messick.
“Y’all are the only people we have to do this for this year. Maybe we should have listened closer at the beginning,” he said. “I was under the impression that $29,000 a month would run the Conference Center.”
Continuing, Messick questioned if the center’s events covered the expenses of labor and food costs.
“If you guys do anything, anything at all, you should at least make a $10 profit. I don’t get how you can not make a little or at least break even on whatever you do there. Because if you don’t breakeven, don’t do it,” he said.
Lowry said that maintenance work that is soon due, in a center that has mostly original equipment. He said that getting the number of events held there would be needed for the facility to be more fiscally sound.
“A lot of the things that we have, that are broken out for us…are unique to us and they do affect the cost of business,” he said.
A preliminary 2022-23 budget was presented at the meeting, but was not approved by either board. The budget calls for $436,272 or $36,356 per month, which includes maintenance repairs and funded depreciation, according to a presentation French presented to the committee.
A capitol expense of $104, 0000 is also being requested to cover items like replacing the removable dancefloor, HVACs and a freezer. The item is not considered an operating cost, but a facility’s maintenance expense.
French said that the budget is based on estimates for the number of events to be held in the coming year. If events pick up and if more repairs are needed, the budget will need to be amended.
Floated at the meeting was using the so called hotel/motel tax as a direct allocation for funding the conference center. Currently the city’s dispersion of those funds are grandfathered in under the old law to allow the city to direct them to the Tourism Committee budget, and to the General Fund. Under new state law, all hotel/motel tax money would have to go to tourism or economic development programs.
The city currently receives about $400,000 in lodging taxes, though pre-Covid rates in the ball park of $600,000.
French said that this year so far the Conference Center is outperforming estimates.
“There is science and math that backup these numbers, but you don’t have access to those or don’t understand because these numbers are muddied by two different – operations and maintenance together, it’s going to be really hard to ask a group of people to give me a number and ask for that number to stick. And us not be disappointed again next March. This is something we did with the county ever year and there was always disappointment,” French said.
Messick noted Tuesday that he “has no desire to see the conference center shut its doors. I have no desire to see them starve to death slowly, so I have a desire to fund it.”
Bellamy made the motion, which Messick seconded, to make a budget amendment to add $152, 815 to the conference center budget. Alderman Roxanne Patton added a yes to make the vote unanimous.
“We don’t ever want to do this again,” Messick said.
The change will be part of the budget amendment that will go before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval as a whole.