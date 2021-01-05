City approves final LaQuinta Inn site plan

The Manchester City Planning Commission has voted to approve the site plan for a LaQuinta Inn. Blue Ocean plans to build a LaQuinta Inn on Hospitality Boulevard between Arrowheads Aerospace Museum and Comfort Suites.
“This is the site that a LaQuinta was approved with several variances a little over two years ago,” said Manchester City Codes Director Jamie Sain. “They recently purchased some adjacent property and are now able to fit all necessary site requirements on-site with no variances needed.”
The committee approved the site plan on Dec. 21, according to Sain.
“It was a unanimous vote to approve the site plan.”
The property was purchased from Robert Stroop.
In February, Arrowheads Aerospace Museum directors attempted to convey an easement to Blue Ocean to use for a retention pond, “however, they were without authority to make that conveyance without approval of the County, because of the County’s reverter interest in the land,” according to county ducuments.
Blue Ocean plans to build a LaQuinta Inn on the property adjacent to the museum.
In a lawsuit filed Sept. 16, Coffee County claims that “the County has recently learned that in February of this year the Museum Board executed a contract with Blue Ocean.”
This deal has now been terminated.
The adjacent property Blue Ocean purchased is to the east and was purchased from Robert Stroop, according to Sain.