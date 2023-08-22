City brush disposal costs to increase
The City of Manchester will soon see a $22.50 increase in its cost to dispose of collected brush and tree limbs starting in September.
City brush disposal costs to increase
The City of Manchester will soon see a $22.50 increase in its cost to dispose of collected brush and tree limbs starting in September.
While the cost per load of brush currently costs the city $52.50, that will increase to $75.
The city currently allocates $50,000 for brush disposal, and currently there are no plans to amend that amount.
Each city resident is charged a $5 waste recycling fee on the water bill. That amount is not set to change for the time being, but at some point it could be.
The fee is waived by the city for those on property tax relief.
George Gannon, Street Department Director, said during the Aug. 11 Street and Streetlight Committee meeting that the fee might have to become a talking point in the future.
“We don’t have to do it right now, but there is going to have to be some discussion eventually about it,” he said.
Committee members voiced concerns about the possibility of raising the fee so soon after the increases to the Manchester city water rate, approved earlier this month.
Gannon said taking the collected brush to Johnson’s Mulch facility, which is now operated by Evan’s Sawmill, is the currently the city’s only option.
Burning the brush is prohibited by environmental restrictions.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cost to be $572,947
Crowds gathered to welcome Southern Tennessee Primary Care to the community with an open house and ribbon cutting Thursday, Aug. 17 at the facility located at 1911 McArthur St.
City brush disposal costs to increase
Historic bridge dates to 1907
Board presidents discuss financial differences
‘Footloose’ auditions open this month
Situated at the confluence of the Caney Fork, Collins and Rocky Rivers, the 883-acre Rock Island State Park in Rock Island Tennessee offers up everything from cascading waterfalls to hiking trails and picturesque scenic overlooks.
Flags available for local businesses
The United Way of Highway 55 distributed over $30,000 in grants to 2023-24 new partner nonprofits Friday, Aug. 11 at a ceremony held at Common John Brewing Company.
Members of the Manchester Street and Streetlight Committee suggested at the Aug. 10 meeting a process be started that would bring subject of outsourcing city animal control to the county.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.