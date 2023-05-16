City budget fails

Marilyn Howard.jpg

A divided Board of Mayor and Aldermen failed to pass the first reading to approve the 2023-24 budget at the May 10 special call meeting due to a split over Manchester Coffee County Conference Center funding.

The budget presented to the board is balanced, pulling $1 million from debt service payment to cover the deficit left after the Finance Committee called for a 10% cut across each department.

