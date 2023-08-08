The Manchester Water and Sewer Department reassured water customers that there is no lead in the city water supply according to the most recent testing.
“We want to assure our community that lead is not present in the public drinking water, and it is not originating from our water treatment plant at the Duck River Utility Commission, water mains or water towers,” Water Department Director Phillip Miller said.
Through previous sampling that the water treatment processes, distribution infrastructure, and storage facilities are free from lead contamination, he said.
“Our top priority has always been to provide safe and clean drinking water to the residents of Manchester,” Miller said. “Rigorous testing and monitoring procedures are in place to ensure the quality of our water supply.”
“Recent reports have mentioned lead concerns, particularly in a school setting, and we would like to provide accurate information to address these concerns,” he added.
Miller said the only instance when lead could be detected in a water sample is if there is lead present in the customer’s plumbing fixtures.
Higher detected lead content can occur when a faucet, fixture or water fountain hasn’t been used in several months, if the fountain is not run for a few minutes to flush possible buildup.
“We encourage residents to contact us directly with any questions or concerns they may have about the quality of our drinking water,” he said. “Our priority is to serve our community and provide accurate information to address any misconceptions.”
Lead concerns arose after a letter was distributed to parents by Coffee County Central High School administration early last week indicating that lead was found in six water sources in the school. The levels found were above 20 parts per billion, and the sources were removed from service.
According to the letter by Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson, these sources will be modified and retested before returned to service.
