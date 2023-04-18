City condemns four properties

Manchester’s Codes Department has seen an increase in citizens’ complaints in the last month, resulting in four condemnations of properties.
The condemnations were of older houses with busted out windows, Codes Director Brittany Fiske told the Safety Committee at the April 10 meeting. One was an older barn not structurally sound.
Fiske told the committee that usually the owners will demolish the structure once approached by the city or repaired.
If the city hasn’t received any response for corrective action within 120 days, the matter is turned over to the City Attorney for legal action.
Under specific conditions, neglected property can be used by Manchester Fire for a controlled training burn. State pollution laws restrict what can be burned. Treated lumber, paint, flooring and siding must be removed prior to the burn.
The city has discontinued the policy of demolishing abandoned structures due to asbestos concerns.
The department has had 15 residential, four commercial complaints from March-early April, concerning trash or debris to even junk cars on the premises.
Four of the 19 total have been corrected.
