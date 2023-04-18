City condemns four properties

Condemned-Sign.jpg

Manchester’s Codes Department has seen an increase in citizens’ complaints in the last month, resulting in four condemnations of properties.

The condemnations were of older houses with busted out windows, Codes Director Brittany Fiske told the Safety Committee at the April 10 meeting. One was an older barn not structurally sound.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

