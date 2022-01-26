The Director of Parks and Recreation AJ Fox brought before the Recreation Commission during a special call meeting on Jan. 20, that the department has dissolved employee swim coach positions for the Makos swim team.
“The operation will be completely theirs,” Fox said.
The coaches will be moved under the Makos Parent Board. They will no longer be city employees.
“What we as a Rec Commission Board needs to decide is how the swim team will operate using the facility,” Fox said, comparing the situation with other sports that use city facilities.
One of the city’s long-running non-academic sports programs, Makos was originally formed under Parks and Recreation. Until recently, the team has operated as a hybrid program with an independent Parent Board that does its own fundraising and maintains its own finances, while the city has supplied coaches as city employees.
The Rec Department has proposed a facility use agreement to define that arrangement using a contract similar to that the other youth sports programs, baseball, softball and soccer agree to. Relevant parts of the agreement include a rate of $10 per hour per lane to host swim meets. One swim meet will be allowed from August to July free of charge as a fundraising event. Practice dates and times are listed as August 2021-July 2022, Monday through Thursday from 3:30-6:30 p.m., with the team having to share the pool with the public starting at 6 p.m. Practice will be 3:30- 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 -9 a.m. Dry land practice is permitted preferably in the aerobics room.
Makos wanting to use the facilities outside of designated swim practices and meets will be required to purchase a membership or pay a daily fee.
The Rec Commission held off on approving the agreement until the February 10 meeting to give the Makos time to read the contract.
Fox said that the switch will become effective Feb. 1.
Refunds will be issued to participants that had been collected by the Rec. Department. The fees amount to $9,747.10 for February 1-July.
One of the concerns the commission expressed was that the team be offered the same benefits and costs that any of the other sports incur. One challenge in that is that the swim team and ball teams have different, unrelated expenses. Field maintenance is the biggest expense for ball teams, while labor for lifeguards is the high-dollar cost for a swim team.
Fox estimated that while the separation of the swim team from the Rec. Department would lessen the cost to the city, the department would still be out money.
“We’re going to come out better. It’s still going to cost us money, but will not cost us as much as if we ran the program the way it should be operated according to city standards,” Fox said, noting that the statement was based looking at financial standards not the quality of the program.
Practices will be covered by three lifeguards. In lifeguard wages those practices will cost in a swim year, over $16,000 in wages.
Fox estimated that if the Rec. Department ran the program completely it would cost over $18,000, based on last swim year, paying mileage, per diem and hotel expenses.
In revenue the center would have brought in $35,540, but it would have cost the Rec. Department $53,696, or roughly $18,000 in the red. Those figures are an estimate that do not include what the Makos Parent Board paid coaches last year, so the Rec. Department was not out the full amount last year.
Fox estimated that Makos will host two swim meets at the Rec. Complex Pool. Going forward gate fees will be at the discretion of the Makos board.
The Rec. Commission asked in the agreement that Makos disclose its most recent financial statements, a list of current directors and officers and that the team maintain insurance coverage in the amount of $2 million required by the city.