The need for a new middle school was discussed Monday night in a preliminary, yet high-level meeting with the Mayor, the Finance Committee, the City Attorney and Manchester City Schools’ leadership. The matters discussed involved estimates and proposals that have not yet been brought before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen or the Board of Education.
Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn brought to the Monday meeting a preliminary concept of how to expand the capacity of the district by building a new middle school that will house grades five through eight.
To fund the construction costs, which are estimated at $31 million, the city may need to levy an impact fee on all new developments.
Growth is here
Vaughn said that Manchester City Schools is full and that the room to grow is limited at the current campuses.
“We had more kindergarteners this year than we’ve ever had,” he said. “We have over 200 kindergarteners in Manchester City Schools. That is a tremendous number. Part of that comes with the growth.”
Vaughn noted that in the last two years, the city of Manchester has increased single unit homes by 247 residences. That amounts to 20 duplexes, 89 multi-family units and 138 single family homes.
Those new homes brought Manchester City 138 new students.
According to Vaughn, Manchester City School enrolment had remained constant for about 10 years, right at a population of 1300 students. Currently enrollment is up in every grade level to reach 1,481 this year, plus an extra 100 enrolled in pre-K.
And many more are on their way.
“Right now…existing subdivisions under construction with subdivisions that are in the process of annexation, the total possible units that could be built within the city of Manchester is 2,610. That’s probably something that will happen in the next three to five years,” Vaughn said.
Without the proposed annexations, the number is still about 1200 homes.
“If we continue to grow at the rate we did in the last two years, it’s about… 600 kids which would be (the population of a new) school,” Vaughn said.
“We are wanting to work with the board of mayor and aldermen to look at a site for future growth and where Manchester City Schools needs to go to take care of all of the community,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn cautioned that the most that an elementary school should serve is about 600 students.
“College Street Elementary is in good shape. Westwood Elementary is full. Westwood Middle School is full. Westwood Elementary has a kindergarten class in the teachers’ lounge,” Vaughn said, adding that portable classrooms could be needed.
What and where to build
Preliminary estimates brought to the meeting by the school system put the price of a new elementary school at $21 million and the price of a new middle school at $30 million.
Not only is the current schools full, but the facilities are limited for expansion. The Westwood Elementary campus is full, the middle school would need an extensive remodel to the kitchen, classroom expansion and more gymnasium space, plus adding students to the campus would also burden the traffic flow dropping off and picking up students.
Suitable new building locations within the current city limits will be hard to find, Vaughn said. Some potential locations could be in the vicinity of Jamie Lane south of town or along the Exit 105 corridor north of town.
“You’re also looking at one of the large properties that’s being developed and annexed is the Crosslin property that would have been a tremendous site for a school,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn, being cautious with his estimates, suggested that a new middle school would need a minimum of 20 acres for a 100,000 square foot school for 700 students. He advised that the schools be forward thinking enough to purchase enough land for additional buildings.
One option proposed would be a fifth through eighth grade middle school that would open at least four if not five classrooms at the elementary schools.
“A five-eight middle school would take care of our lifetimes I think,” Vaughn said.
He noted, too, that a school on the outskirts of town could require transportation.
Alderman Bob Bellamy called any addition to the existing schools a band aid measure. Vice Mayor Mark
Mesick called a new school a band aid too.
Who will pay the piper?
If the Board of Mayor and Aldermen elect to build a new Manchester City School, the primary funding mechanism would be by borrowing through issuing bonds or debt. The schools system took a rare step with the College Street buildout to fund half the cost of construction. The schools said that it was able to do that with a new school.
One additional funding mechanism that would offset the cost is a school facilities fee on new developments in the city. The proposal would add fee of $1 per square foot on all new developments.
Doing the math, 200 new homes a year at an average of 1500 square feet would amount to just over $.5 million per year.
According to city Finance Director Bridget Anderson, the debt payment for the school would tack on $1.7 million to the current $1.4 debt payment.
“Let’s figure out how we’re going to raise some money to pay for a school. Don’t everyone speak at once,” Messick said. “We definitely need an impact fee. That’s a start.”
The main question concerning the fee, said City Attorney Gerald Ewell, is to formulate what the reasonably anticipated cost of the school is generated by that development.
The $1 per square foot for new developments fee is similar to that of surrounding areas.
“I’m not sure how much an impact fee will impact development in Manchester,” Messick said. “Growth is not going to slow down. If we can open up development between here and North Coffee, that’s going add a whole ’nother school.”
Timing is key to getting a strong start with the funding.
“We need the impact fee before all these subdivisions getting annexed pull their permits,” Bellamy said.
Messick said he would like to bring something before the board, “because next month we’re going to annex 150 acres.”
The fee will require the passing as an ordinance with two votes. The recommendation for the fee passed the Finance Committee.
Mayor Marilyn Howard noted that she and her husband, Developer Allan Howard, supported the fee.
Vaughn said that the middle school construction could take a year to a year-and-a-half, but if supply chain issues continue, it could take three years.