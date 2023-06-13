City eyes “final phase” of sewer moratorium

Moritorium.JPG

Manchester Water and Sewer Department personnel recently smoke test a line on High Street buy using a small motor to blow smoke into a manhole and then check for leaks. In the foreground a thin line of smoke emerges from a crack in the asphalt, showing a spot that rain water infiltrates and inserts into the system, causing the chronic overflows that plague the system.

 JOHN COFFELT

The City of Manchester has agreed to hire a specialized attorney to assist in negotiating with the state moving forward on Tennessee’s moratorium regarding certain new sewer taps above chronic manholes.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved hiring Bart J. Kempf, who specializes in environmental cases, of the Nashville based Bradley law firm during its regular meeting June 6.

