In a dramatic special call meeting Monday, Finance committee recommended closing the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center due to its inability to operate within budget.
"I helped bring this thing about," Vice Mayor Mark Messick said about the city taking over full financial responsibility of the conference center. "This is part my fault."
"I've been on this thing for three years now and I'm tired of people taking money out of the budget and not giving it to people that need it. Like the street department, the police department," Messick said.
"I make a motion that we shut the doors and sell it," Messick said. Chairman of finance, Bob Bellamy quickly seconded. In the vote, Alderman Roxanne Patton offered a no vote.
Finance Director Bridget Anderson told committee members that after reconciliation for January through May that the Conference Center was asking for more money than the city originally anticipated.
"They are saying that the city still owes $39,078.72," Anderson said.
When asked what the city has paid for the months since it took over at the beginning of the calendar year, Anderson annotated, $87,000 for payroll, almost $19,000 in payments and $12,200 in depreciation.
"We have not gotten June's bill," Anderson said. "Total expenses to date for just from January to May we have spent $225,021.41."
Answering questions about PPP funds, Anderson explained that the center received over $60,000 in COVID relief and that the center has $29,000 left.
"Is there any chance that in the future they will actually come within budget," Messick asked.
"No, sir," Anderson replied.
Any further action will have to be approved by the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
401K fails in committee
The committee failed to side with the Manchester PBA to offer several employees a TCRS 401k program with the state similar to the one that they currently have.
The city offers all new employees a defined benefits 457B TCRS retirement plan that is based on numbers years worked, and top five years of salary.
The 401k is like a pot of money that the city would invest in.
"I think we need to wait until we survey so that everybody has a chance to have their input," Patton said.
Anderson said that the city can only contribute to one plan per employee. All new employees have to be on the TCRS plan. She said that the moneys in each plan are not transferable.