During a special call meeting of the Manchester Finance Committee on Jan. 11, some of the details of the budget amendment that will fund the 10% employee cost of living raise were discussed.
The amendment comes in $10,000 over what was previously estimated at just over $860,000.
The ordinance for the pay increase will need to pass a second reading before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. One member, Alderman Ryan French, requested a measure to be included that would address a pay gap that exists with employee pay. Starting pay for certain positions has increased quicker than salaries have and has created problems where some long term employees make essentially the same as new hires, while in other situations, some employees can make significantly more than others.
French criticized at the January BOMA meeting the across the board raise because it would increase that gap. The challenge in shrinking the wage gap is that it would create an unequal increase among employees. Those making more would get less of a bump, while those making less would get a bigger one.
The 10% increase was suggested to address recent inflation until a salary and benefits study be approved that would, according to Director of Finance Lisa Myers, provide data that the city could use to what employees are paid below market value.
The committee will also present to the full board the recommendation to in the future pull department heads out of across the board pay increases and address those employees on individual bases.
Chairman Joey Hobbs said that directors are paid at or above that of their counterparts in surrounding communities.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
