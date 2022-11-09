City hires new finance director

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman approved the hire of a new Finance Director at November meeting, just days before the current director’s last day.
During a work session that preceded the meeting, the board interviewed Lisa Myers, Assistant Vice President for Business & Finance at Motlow State Community College. She has held that role for two years in December.
Myers was formerly employed by Coffee County Schools as a Finance Director, and is a certified public accountant.
She has worked in private industry and a homebased business.
“My biggest regret is that I didn’t get into government accounting sooner,” Myers said.
Myers while with the county schools, clean up books so there were no findings in the audit and freed up cash flows for more flexible spending, she said.
Mayor Marilyn Howard called Myers the most qualified of the applicants. Of the applicants applying, two additional ones did not meet the minimum requirements listed for the job, according to the discussion. Myers was the only applicant interviewed for the position at the work session.
Myers said she can start after working out a 30-day notice. She will be hired with a $115,000 annual salary and negotiated to bring with her about 700 hours of sick leave (87 days) that she accrued with the Tennessee Board of Regents. The hours are to be used for sick leave and not to be cashed out.
At the time of the last board meeting, Finance Director Bridget Anderson submitted her intent to resign. Her last fulltime day was Nov. 4. She will, however, remain on in a contractual status through Anderson Services LLC as an advisor for the city. The board approved to contract with Anderson for 60 days at a rate of $125 per hour for 5-15 hours a week.
