City hires new water and sewer director

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired Wartrace Utility Superintendent Phil Miller at the November Board Meeting to head the Manchester City Water and Sewer Department.
Miller asked for the annual salary of $83,000. He was the only applicant interviewed during a work session that preceded the meeting.
Miller has 20 years’ experience in water and sewer. He formerly ran the McMinnville sewer plant and has a Grade 4 wastewater license.
He said that inflow and infiltration is a concern with the Manchester system. He looks forward to addressing those challenges moving forward.
Mayor Marilyn Howard said that Miller was vetted by the Water Board Chairman, Michael Anderson, City Engineer Scot St. John and herself.
Miller will replace Mark Parker who was hired at the October meeting. Parker, who comes from the Smyrna Water Department, was scheduled to begin work Nov. 7 at a salary of $130,000. Parker was to take over for Interim Director Dana Douglas who resigned in late October. Douglas was officially named interim at a Special Called meeting in September. He was given a salary matching the other department heads of $72,828. Douglas had been filling in as the director since longtime Director David Pennington resigned in July. Pennington declined a pay increase to $125,000 at the time of his departure.
One of the major issues shadowing the department is I&I, or rain and ground water getting in to the system. These spikes in flow exacerbate so-called chronic manholes.
These spots are locations that regularly overflow, spilling sewage into the environment.
A state moratorium, dating back to Aug. 28, 2014 on new connections to certain chronic overflow lines to the Manchester City sewer, has left concerns concerning the current development boom.
The Agreement limits what new connections can be made to the lines upstream of a chronic manhole.
At the November meeting, the board approved a contract with Dukes for $108,330 to install sewer flow monitoring services. This state-requested data will help provide the city a clearer picture of where I&I is occurring.
A sewer rehab project in the amount of $353,868 with Prince Utility, LLC, was also approved to address repairs at areas A and B at the Little Duck River Crossing and Coffee Street to Vincent Street.
