While momentum started off strong this go-around for the appointment of a city manager by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the idea, citing pending further research by the city and coordination by MTAS advisory board, was tabled until June at the March meeting.
As to whether the city will have an administrator at its head will now likely fall to a new board after the Aug. 4 election in which three seats are up for grabs. Aldermen Bill Nickels, Vice Mayor Mark Messick and Alderman Roxanne Patton are up for reelection. Local residents Helen Debellis, Joey Hobbs, Claude Morse and WD Smith have picked up qualifying petitions, as has Messick as of March 2. Nickels has said that he does not intend to seek re-election and Patton is currently undecided.
Mayor Marilyn Howard said the postponement was due on the MTAS advisory board side and not the city dragging out the process.
“We have to make sure everybody knows what the job description is and what we really want,” Howard said. “We want (MTAS) to walk us through this, to get us all onboard and what it’s going to look like.”
The timeline for a city manager hire would likely straddle the election.
“The best we could do is have someone interviewed when there’s a change of the board members,” Howard said. “We are going to go forward and do the first steps.”
Howard cautioned that the board has not all agreed to have a city manager.
“I’ll be the first to say we need one. But we just have to make sure the board is ready for one,” she said.