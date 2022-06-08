On a topic clouded with concerns about a possible city manager hire, here’s where the city stands:
As of the special call meeting Tuesday, May 31, a verbal, non-binding polling of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen showed a majority agreement that would allow MTAS advisory group to start the process.
The process, MTAS municipal management consultant Honna Rogers said at the meeting could take as little as three weeks but could be four to six months for the whole “shebang.”
She also felt it would be unlikely to beat the Aug. 4 election that will see three alderman seats up for grabs. Two of those aldermen are not seeking reelection.
Rogers said that typically MTAS would advertise the position locally and in trade publications.
“We really want to cast that net, and cities recently have had great applicants from all over,” she said.
The board would set a salary range prior to advertising, and interviews would be handled by the board. MTAS would help vet applicants and supply a list of their top picks, even supplying interview questions.
“You want a good toolbox when you hire someone,” she said. “You want to put together and get the right person for Manchester. That’s not just an interview – going through one step to find someone.”
Rogers suggested that many cities have community and employee receptions to allow the public to meet prospective hires.
“One city manager doesn’t fit every city. Cities have personalities. That’s why people choose to live here, they like your personality. Who fits here might not fit in Murfreesboro or McMinnville,” Rogers said.
“We can move fairly quickly, other than you would typically advertise (the position) for four to six weeks. Other than that set timeframe, we can move pretty quickly,” she said.
With the election looming, some on the board have voiced concern about a change of mindset on the position or the hire by a new board. Rogers expressed doubt that the city could beat the election
“It would be really hard to have it done in August. It could be very difficult if you do the entire process,” she said.
Mayor Marilyn Howard said at one point the push for a city manager was like a runaway train. She felt that getting MTAS help was a move in the right direction.
Alderman Bill Nickels adamantly countered the suggestion that the process is being rushed and agreed that MTAS should be used to help each step of the way.
Dark horse in the running?
Much of the public perception of the public discussion of the city manager position has been eclipsed by talk about a former Shelbyville City Manager who has approached the mayor concerning the position.
In an email to the mayor on May 5, just two days after the May 3 meeting during which the topic was removed by Alderman Ryan French from being tabled, Josh Ray asked to be considered for a short-term contract pending an update to the city’s policies and procedures and then the update to the 2023 budget.
“Please see my attached resume and cover letter in reference to a recent action by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to hire a City Manager,” Ray writes.
The proposal to hire a city manager citing pending further research by the city and coordination by MTAS advisory board, was tabled until June at the March meeting. Getting the ball rolling this go around was Alderman Bill Nickels, who at the conclusion of the January meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen brought up a series of suggestions that included moving the dumpsters from behind City Hall to the Street Department location and most notably a recommendation that the city hire a city administrator.
What’s next
As of Friday, June 3 Alderman Chris Elam has resigned from his position. He was one of four prospective votes supporting a city manager. The remaining two votes, Alderman Bob Bellamy and Vice Mayor Mark Messick have not supported a city manager. Bellamy has floated the idea of a Chief Operational Officer who would be over the department heads but would report to the mayor.
Mayor Howard has voiced caution in the timing of this change, along with Bellamy, suggesting that with a new board coming in after the election with (now four) positions opening, the board should wait until after the election before getting too deep into the search.
Aldermen French and Nickels have voiced their desire to vote on a city manager position. French said essentially that it was the duty of the board to serve the entire time they are in office.
Nickels, a longtime supporter of a city manager position, has advocated for a more progressive style of government, one that relies less on what he calls political favors and more on professional leadership.
On the Aug. 4 general election eight candidates are vying for three seats. The fourth seat, the newly opened seat from the resignation of Alderman Elam, will likely be filled by one of the five remaining candidates in a “runoff election” during the Nov. 8 election.