The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted during its November meeting to begin a process that will in the coming months get construction going on a lagging sewer project that has required the operation of bypass pumps for over 17 months near the old Riverview School.
City Attorney Gerald Ewell said that the city will have to upfront the cost of repairs to the section in question then turn around and sue the bonding company, Westfield Insurance to recoup the expense. When asked, Ewell guessed the city has an 80% chance of winning the suit.
The problem lies in a 280 foot segment of the $2.6M project where the pipe bursting method can’t be used. According to Vice Mayor Mark Messick, who sits on the Water Board, the contractor, J&H Construction, attempted to pipe burst the river crossing section late on a Friday afternoon.
That attempt failed and soon after, J&H walked off the job, allowing the bypass pumps to run dry and over a weekend in May of 2020, an estimated 1.8 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the Little Duck River.
Ewell said during the work session prior to the meeting, that the section in question could not be pipe burst. The contract as written would have required a change order for an open cut repair of the section.
“There would have been an increase over the $2.9M (bidded project) even if J&H would have done it flawlessly,” Ewell told the board. “Westfield is not going to pay us to do the river crossing. They’re going to make us pay it and then sue them for it.”
Water Department Director Bryan Pennnington told the board the work could not be done in-house and would have to be contracted out.
Being in a contract with Westfield, the city will first have to offer Westfield the opportunity to complete the job.
The Tanglewood and Skinner Flat sections of the sewer rehab project will also require open cut repairs instead of the pipe bursting repair method. If those repairs are removed from the contract, the bid will still likely be higher due to price increases that have occurred since the contract was signed in 2018. Segments of the project completed by J&H prior to them abandoning the job would not be included in the new bid.
Ewell said that the surety bond would cover liquidated damages and the city should expect to recover those expenses to the tune of $300 per day. The city will seek to recover the cost of the bypass pumping, damages and attorney fees.
Ewell said that part of the project on Skinner Flat Road was designated to use pipe bursting, but in that instance J&H called to the attention of the engineer that the section was too close to the bridge. That section of work using the pipe bursting method was bid at $20,000. To open cut that section was estimated to be $130,000.
Westfield has offered to do the job for only $92,000.
“That was less than what J&H would have done it three years ago. The Princes will take over someone else’s project and do it for $40,000 less. That tells you what J&H was doing to you,” Ewell said.
Ewell noted that pipe bursting is ⅓ the cost of the other sewer rehabilitation methods. If a field determination is then made that bursting won’t work, then the section could be pulled or a change order could be made. The Skinner Flat section, Ewell said, needs to be repaired because “it leaks so bad there.”
Ewell told the board that Westfield would not hire a contractor to finish the project but would give the city money to hire someone.
The Prince’s $328,000 cost estimate to complete work at the blown-out Riverview river crossing is subject to allowances and items that are left out.
$100,000 for the bypass pumping and the increased cost, but taking the credit for $125,000 for some televising (visual inspection of sewer line via camera) costs that J&H has performed.
“I think we just have to fix it,” Alderman French said. “We need to pursue the whole entire project. I would not accept an offer at all if there was any type of stipulations on it.”
Pennington said that had J&H advised the city that it could not have performed the river crossing section, it would have been rolled into the next rehabilitation project to get a bid on it rather than doing it as a change order.
The board approved a resolution to pursue the entirety of the project as originally contracted, either working with Westfield or to rebid it then pursue litigation against them using outside counsel. It passed unanimously.
The city will give Westfield 30 days to respond. Having received state permits for the river crossing, plans will need to be reapproved by the state. Work, once it starts it could be completed in three-four weeks.
“What we may get from Westfield is ‘why don’t we go ahead and hire Prince to do this right now at this price, get it done and then litigate over the money later,” Ewell said.
This action comes after the city has spent just under $700,000 bypass pumping daily since May of 2020 at an average cost of just over $40,000 per month.
A second problem has been identified, according to the recently approved state Aquatic Resource Alteration Plan permit, the contractor also created a negative slope under a commercial parking lot that will need to be dug up if one of the city’s new planned river crossings is chosen. A second crossing option will require more total sewer pipe to be used, but will result in less sewer line being within a flowing channel.