Coffee County Industrial Board newly hired Executive Director Stephen Crook approached the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen at the March meeting with details of a proposed industry, codenamed “Hickory” that is looking to move into the Manchester Industrial Park.
“We are working with a project…that’s interested in some acreage in Manchester Industrial Park. As part of their process, we’d like you to consider selling some of that property to said company,” Crook said.
Crook said that the industry will bring 251 net new jobs with an average hourly wage of $22 per hour and expects to invest $48 million in capital investments for expansions.
The project preceded Crook’s time with the Industrial Board and was handled previously by interim director Anne Hosea.
The Industrial Board is asking for the sale of property for “Hickory’s” needs and proposed expansions, after their initial operations. The board has negotiating a sale price of $7500 per acre for the first 50 acres then $15,000 for each acre after that.
The action is a non-binding agreement. The actual sale will come later through bills of sale and other meetings, Crook said.
“This generally sets the terms and makes sure everyone is comfortable with the provisions before we move closer to getting married to this project and have them operate in our park,” Crook said.
Alderman Bill Nickels sought to clarify that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s role in this was only as owners of the property. The Industrial board will be the negotiating the deal.
The list price of the property is $15,000 per acre. The contract is performance based, so if “Hickory” falls behind on their end, the fall back provisions will include monetary compensation for full price of the property.
“We want to make sure this asset of the city’s is used for the highest and best use for job creation, high quality wages and economic growth. We believe this can be a great way of accomplishing that,” Crook said.
The proposal passed unanimously by the board.