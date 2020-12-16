City PBA for conference center approved

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Dec. 1 to appoint seven members to serve on the City Public Building Authority (PBA). The new members will be Tiffany Hillsman, Jay Boyte, David Bradley, Ken Huddleston, Jake Shelton, Stan Teal and Zach Lowry.
Manchester City and Coffee County recently agreed to enter into an agreement, releasing the county, which previously paid 50% for operations losses of the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center, of any financial obligation for operations costs of the center. As part of the new arrangement, the Coffee County PBA will be replaced with City PBA.
City Attorney Gerald Ewell said the city has submitted all documents to the state necessary for incorporating a City PBA. The state also requires a resolution to be approved by BOMA, according to Ewell.
BOMA voted to move forward with the process, and approved the new members.
The members of the City PBA will serve staggering terms, as follows: Tiffany Hillsman, Jay Boyte and David Bradley will serve two years; Ken Huddleston and Jake Shelton will serve four years; Stan Teal and Zach Lowry will serve six years.
Both Teal and Lowry currently serve on the Coffee County Public Building Authority and will serve on the new board.
“Right now, our immediate goal is a smooth transition of the facility and our employees to Manchester City,” Lowry said. “There are a lot of administrative issues that require attention and we are working to make sure that there aren’t any gaps or lapses in things like employee healthcare coverage. We’re looking forward to working with the city in the future to operate the center and hope for a return to normal operations soon.”
The seven-member PBA owns and operates the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center.