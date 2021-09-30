The Manchester Planning Commission during the September meeting discussed the zoning requirements for a standalone Twice the Ice vending machine that could be placed in the Save-a-Lot parking lot on the corner of Hills Chapel and Highway 41.
While none of the members saw any problems with the project, the commission did explore whether the structure was governed by the architectural requirements.
Manchester Codes Director Jamie Sain said, “We could have probably permitted it without bringing it here, but we thought it best to bring it before the planning commission for your approval.”
The structure is similar to temporary venues like a food truck, yet Scott St. John said that the commercial district, there is not a provision for accessory structures like outbuildings, meaning the structure would be classified as a primary structure.
“The architectural standards probably do apply, so you would need to waive those,” he said.
Planning Committee Gary Trail made a motion to approve the permit with the amendment to waive the architectural requirements on the temporary structure. Member David Pennington seconded the motion and the board approved the vote.
Also covered during the meeting were two proposed zoning changes that need to be approved by the city planners concerning property that is located in the county and falls within the urban growth boundary.
Sain explained during the meeting to new Planning Member Leif Swanson that the city commission is a regional commission.
“At that point, Manchester, Tullahoma and the county got together and created the urban growth boundaries for Manchester and Tullahoma. Any subdivision plats or rezonings in the (UGB) are heard by our planning commission,” he said.
Sain explained that those properties in the UGB are required to meet the city subdivision regulations but they would go by zoning ordinances would go by the county requirements.
“Plats are heard by our planning commission and once approved are good to be registered. Any rezoning in the (UGB), we send a recommendation to the full county commission and they are the ultimate decision,” Sain said.
The planning commission approved several other UGB related requests at the meeting. One was for a plat approval on Bowling Alley Road.
The other involved dividing a portion of Smyrna Ready Mix’s property on the Old Tullahoma Highway that will be transferred to the Christ Apostolic Church to expand its parking area.