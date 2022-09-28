The Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission moved to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen a proposed update to the city’s growth plan that is meant to guide rezoning requests for the next 20 years.
A Planning subcommittee has met every other week in open meetings over the course of three months to update the current land use plan that dates back to 2014. The one prior to that goes back virtually unchanged into 1970s.
Chairman of the Planning Commission Mark Williams said that the document is a forward looking plan that will guide commercial, residential and industrial zoning ordinances.
“We’ve had a lot of situations where our prior land use plan – people were asking for a lot of rezoning that might be inconsistent with that and then we were having to amend our land use plan,” he said.
Community Development and Zoning Director Brittany Fiske said there is a lot of R-4 high density residential on the map, but said that that’s what a growing city needs.
One of the key new aspects of that came from the meetings is a new R-5 mobile home zoning distinction that substitutes mobile home parks as an allowable use, removing that provision from R-4.
No areas have been rezoned R-5 as yet, though the district was codified by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at the September meeting. Areas in the plan for R-5 fall near areas that currently have those.
Some areas along Coffee Street are listed as future commercial districts, rather than industrial districts.
Fiske said that the city has had seven annexations this year, so this land use plan was expanded to address the Urban Grow Boundary, a section of the county outside the city that falls under specific planning and zoning authority of the city.
When asked about the north end of town running down Highway 41 toward Exit 105, Fiske explained, “That’s an area where we didn’t go by parcel. What’s closer to the highway is high density, in between the high way and interstate is all high density, except for established neighborhoods and up to a certain point…a designated spot, is commercial along the highway.”
Moving away from the highway the zoning steps back to medium to low density in the plan.
Summing up the basic scope of the plan were offered in a general observation by Planning Commission Member Ward Johnson. He noted that the market will drive what’s requested, be that a home on a large lot or a series of townhomes.
“Who knows what the market will do 10 years from now, 20 years from now, but this is our snapshot (moving forward),” Johnson said.
Fiske noted that the plan does not rezone anything. Only the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have that authority, plus rezoning is not scope or intent of the land use plan. The plan only offers an organized strategy for what will be allowed.
For the areas that fall outside the city, the landowner would have to request annexation and the city go through several steps before annexation.
Williams said that developers may ask for R-4, but that might not mean that they intend to build a development of extensively townhouses or apartments. An R-4 zone could give a developer a variety of options to build some larger homes in one section of the development, while building townhomes on small lots in a different corner.
“Even if something is zoned high density, they can develop it as low density too,” he said.
New to the board Ken Seuberling, an architect from California who has lived in Manchester for several years, said that despite the misgivings that is often associated with mixed use areas, commercial districts butting against residential areas.
“I’m really encouraged where we have these mixed uses, where people don’t have to get in their kid in the car to go shopping – don’t have to get in the car to go to the drycleaner. I really like that kind of opportunity,” he said.
Commission sticks to its guns
While the new plan has not yet been approved by BOMA, the Planning Commission did have the chance to act according to the intent of the plan by failing to give a positive recommendation to two of three requests for a zoning change brought by developer Joshua Moore.
“This is an opportunity to put into place the vision rather than independently evaluating opportunity as it comes,” Johnson said.
The first request was for recommendation to rezone property on McArthur Street to R-4 from C-2 commercial. The commission’s intent for that area is to have a strip of commercial near the road, with perhaps some residential deeper in the lot. Moore made a similar request on property on McArthur near Clower Automotive.
Morris is asking for rezoning on Asbury Road C-2 to R-4, 2903 Hillsboro Blvd. from C-2 to R-4 and Interstate Drive from C-2 to R-4.
Rather than receive negative recommendation from the board Morris requested deferment to allow further surveying and a sketch of a concept plan on the all but the Interstate Drive, which received a positive recommendation from planning. That will go before BOMA for a first reading on Oct. 4.