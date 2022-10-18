In the upcoming city of Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission hearing for a request to rezone a parcel of land on Campground Road, the group will face a unique dilemma concerning the parcel being located in the county but its frontage lying on a city street.
When a property is in the city’s urban growth boundary, it must go before the municipal planning commission for recommendation before going to the county full commission for consideration of the actual rezoning. Only the full commission can rezone property in the county.
When the owners of Bonnaroo Farms requested annexation by the city, the entire Campground Road and a segment of the Interstate was annexed.
Annexation, by state law, is only allowed at the request of the property owner, so the several parcels of property remain in the county. But the city planning commission would use the county’s zoning ordinances for the consideration. Normally the differences are small, but with this request, one line in the county code could present an unusual problem.
The property, listed to the late John Hannah, has a commercial business located there, but it is zoned RS-1, low density residential. The owner is requesting it to be rezoned C-1.
The county code has a thoroughfare requirement for property zoned C-1 dictate that those zones shall be on an arterial or collector highway. Campground Road does not meet those definitions by TDOT standards.
According to discussions brought to the County Planning Commission and the county Strategic Planning Commission, Commissioner Dennis Hunt said that the county planning would not have recommended rezoning the property, were it to have come before them as completely county business. But as a city street, the city would classify and maintain Campground Road.
A similar issue came up between the county and the city of Tullahoma concerning a county property that was in Tullahoma’s UGB along Flowertown Road.
Hunt noted that Flowertown Road is a county road, while Campground Road is a city street.
The matter will likely be included on the agenda for city Planning and Zoning meeting on Oct. 17 at City Hall.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
