Manchester City Hall

Minimum square footage for dog enclosures 

No of dogs

Up to 25 lbs.

25-50 lbs.

over 50

over 100

1

20

50

80

100

2

50

80

100

150

3

80

100

150

200

4

100

150

200

250

An additional 50 square feet is required for each dog above four

Table is copied from proposed ordinance 10-207.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

