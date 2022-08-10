An additional 50 square feet is required for each dog above four
Table is copied from proposed ordinance 10-207.
Manchester City Board of Mayor and Alderman passed in the August meeting the first readings of a series of ordinances relating to canine care in the city.
Ordinance 10-208 will require the confinement of all female dogs in heat.
“Every owner of a female dog is required to confine the same during the time she is in estrus (heat),” the proposed ordinance reads, defining the purpose of the ordinance to limit the animal to planned breeding only.
“Each violation of this section may be punished by a fine up to $50. After a third violation; the court may order the animal(s) seized and impounded in accordance with other provisions of this code and state law,” the ordinance reads.
Two additional ordinances passed first readings concerning the general housing and tethering of animals.
Proposed ordinance 10-207 concerning the minimum standards for dog enclosures also passed its first reading Tuesday.
The ordinance regulates the outdoor pen enclosure used regularly for a dog(s) to eat, sleep, drink and eliminate in. Puppies less than three months will not be used for determining the minimum size pen.
In addition to regulating the amount of space for each dog housed, the ordinance requires pens to be kept clean and sanitary, free from standing water and made from chain link or similar fencing material that prevents unreasonable risk to the animal becoming trapped or injured by the enclosure. Adequate shade must be provided for all dogs in the enclosure.
Pens are required to be one foot higher than the head of the tallest dog.
Each violation of the ordinance can result in a $50 fine and eventual seizure of the animal after the third offence.
