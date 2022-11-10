City responds to Riverkeepers settlement

City officials say there was no intent to hide information during a recent Board of Mayor and Alderman vote to settle the Riverkeepers of Tennessee lawsuit over chronic manholes.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen quietly passed a motion at the November meeting to settle the suit, after an executive session prior to the meeting.
Alderman Ryan French made the motion during the Nov. 1 meeting, and no public discussion was held detailing the suit or the conditions of the settlement.
“I don’t believe anyone intended that to be secretive. I know I certainly didn’t, nor did I assume it could be,” French told the Times on Thursday.
French said he believed that once the board voted on the terms, they would be released.
“(The terms) were presented to us, we listened, and I made the motion simply to insure that we were accepting them as they were presented,” French said. “Pretty much, yes we accept rather than countering with changes to terms.”
French said that during the executive session no deliberation on the terms took place.
City Attorney Craig Johnson said in an email following the meeting that the executive session was publicly advertised and notes that it is an exception to the “Sunshine Law that governs meetings between elected officials and their appointed attorney that allows confidential/privileged information dissemination by the attorney, and his or her opinions regarding litigation matters, including settlement offers.”
“I can assure you that no deliberations were had between elected officials concerning a vote and no decision was discussed or made by any elected official,” Johnson said. “I explained these ground rules to all of the board members before the meeting started and they graciously complied.”
Johnson said that “a proper motion was made to accept the mediated offer, none of the board members opted to discuss and it went directly to a vote. Again, no violation.”
Johnson said that the terms of the mediated settlement are in the public resolution that is available to any member of the public, including the newspaper. In addition, the settlement documents will be of public record in Federal Court.
Johnson called the lawsuit resolution an excellent settlement for Manchester and “there is nothing to hide.”
Rick Hollow, general counsel for the Tennessee Press Association, said that any discussion regarding to settlement or otherwise should be public.
“The Board of Alderman were within their right to meet with their attorney in private for a privileged setting for the purpose of exchanging the information,” he said.
Hollow said that the settlement is part of elected officials’ accountability for how they spend taxpayer money.
Mayor Marilyn Howard did not reply to a request for comment before deadline Friday, Nov. 4.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
While The Elementary in Morrison has served the community as a 24/7 fitness center for the past several years, the former Morrison High School building is now a full-fledged family entertainment center.
Following a series of rezoning requests that passed smoothly with 5-1 votes of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, a first reading of a McArthur Street rezoning and a redo of a reworking of the city zoning ordinances met a split vote, and Mayor Marilyn Howard broke the tie, passing both on to a…
A settlement for a 2020 lawsuit against the city was quietly approved at the November meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman, following a 30-minute executive session prior to the meeting.
Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is pleased to again host Manchester’s fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 12. The parade begins at 10 a.m., starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring…
The classic musical Hello, Dolly! takes over the Manchester Arts Center for two weekends beginning November 11, bursting with laughter, romance, farce, rousing dances and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history.