Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a Coffee County Hazard Mitigation Plan, relevant to the city that will help reduce long-term risks from natural hazards.
Tennessee Emergency Management and FEMA have both approved the plan, according to the resolution.
Fire Chief George Chambers said that the approval would give the city potential access to federal funds for projects like raising the bridge on Skinner Flat or purchasing for demolition the house near the Rec. Complex that is prone to flooding.
‘Without this resolution, we would not have access to those funds or TEMA finds,”