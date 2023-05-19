Logo Manchester City Schools New

For the first time in its history, enrollment at Manchester City Schools has topped 1600 students.

Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn said the number represents a growth of about 3% and is from people moving into Manchester.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011.

Staff Writer

