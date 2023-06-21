The Manchester Board of Education voted unanimously at the June meeting to extend Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn’s employment contract an additional two years.
This extension is the most the board is able to legally extend the contract to keep it at a total of four years.
Chairman of the Board Travis Reed said that he tallied the individual assessments that the board had performed on Vaughn’s performance and the director received exceptional scores across the board.
Reed said that he addressed the reviews with Vaughn in what he called a “good and pleasant” experience.
Vaughn was recently named South Central Superintendent of the year by Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents. Vaughn this is the second consecutive year Vaughn received the award.
The Manchester Board of Education signed a four-year contract Vaughn on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Vaughn had been the head of the district since February of that year when former director Lee Wilkerson’s three year contract was not renewed.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
