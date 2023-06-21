Dr. Joey Vaughn

Dr. Joey Vaughn

 -Staff photo by Elena Cawley

The Manchester Board of Education voted unanimously at the June meeting to extend Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn’s employment contract an additional two years.

This extension is the most the board is able to legally extend the contract to keep it at a total of four years.

