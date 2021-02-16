The Manchester Board of Education heard an update during the February meeting concerning the status of construction at College Street Elementary School.
Site manager Joe Wheeler said that the plumbing and electrical underground is started.
“We’re going to pour that slab and start the masonry on it,” he told the board. “The bar joist and decking we’ve got scheduled for middle of March.”
Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn confirmed that despite minor setback due to the weather they plan in “on schedule to be in on Aug. 1.”
The plan is to begin work on the existing cafeteria in the month of May. Alternate school lunches will have to be provided then.