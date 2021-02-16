College st update.JPG

 

School Board members Lisa Gregory, Lee Sullivan, Charmain of the Board Travis Hillis, and Dr. Prater Powell check the status of the College Street Elementary School buildout during the board meeting last Monday.

-Staff photo by John Coffelt

 The Manchester Board of Education heard an update during the February meeting concerning the status of construction at College Street Elementary School.

Site manager Joe Wheeler said that the plumbing and electrical underground is started.

“We’re going to pour that slab and start the masonry on it,” he told the board. “The bar joist and decking we’ve got scheduled for middle of March.”

Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn confirmed that despite minor setback due to the weather they plan in “on schedule to be in on Aug. 1.”

The plan is to begin work on the existing cafeteria in the month of May.  Alternate school lunches will have to be provided then.

 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

