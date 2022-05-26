Coffee County Bank setting up their Lemonade Day stand after graciously hosting a stand for the Westwood Elementary School.
If you were travelling around Manchester on May 9, you noticed lemonade stands popped up in several important locations throughout your travels. These stands were run by students of the Westwood and College Street Elementary schools.
This was part of an event, put on by the Chamber of Commerce, to help students develop essential entrepreneur skills needed to run a business.
Students were provided lemonade as a base and were allowed to make any changes that the students felt were needed, says Jake Shelton Vice President Branch Manager of Coffee County Bank.
Shelton was one of the helpers of the students at one of locations that The Manchester Times visited.
At College Street and Westwood, students have worked on this project for two to three weeks. Students made the recipe and set the price of the lemonade. They sold it at twelve stands located at many businesses and establishments.
Games and a grill were also at the Coffee County Bank location to make the event more entertaining and festive for both the students and potential customers. The grill was meant for grilling hotdogs to give to customers for free after supporting the students by purchasing a cup of lemonade at the location.
The Coffee County Bank location said that they sold over two hundred cups of their delicious drink. When asked what was used to create the lemonade the students replied that it was a mix of brands. As their whopping sales can attest, it was truly a delicious mix.
Shelton stated the following about if this event will be continuing in future years, “I believe so. This is the first year of them doing it. Like I said, they’ve already got banners made and it has taken off very well. I understand there’s twelve different businesses across town that are hosting it and we’re fortunate to be a part of it.”
It seems like Lemonade Day is a popular event that will hopefully stick around for years to come.