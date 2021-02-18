Manchester City Schools discussed last Monday a preliminary sketch of how it might use the $1.3 million federal COVID-19 relief funds.
A plan must be submitted presented to the Department of Education for approval early next month.
Possible allocations included a bonus for staff, the development of a virtual education program, a CKLA curriculum and learning loss program funding.
A state budget is anticipated to include a bonus, but that will only cover BEP funded positions. This ESSER money could cover all remaining employees. This would not reoccur, and is a one-time only bonus.
Early thoughts on the virtual program propose a fourth through eighth virtual learning component that would free up classroom teachers from also teaching virtual classes. He felt that the program would not require additional staff.
Vaughn hopes that virtual classes might entice homeschool students back into the district.
The lion share of the proposal, about a million dollars could be used for facilities improvements.
Vaughn said that money could be used for any purpose that improves facilities features impacted by COVID-19. HVAC replacement would impact airflow in the buildings and current student population size limits social distancing. The site of which school would see the improvement was left open.
The funds are available through 2023 and have no matching requirements.