With Manchester City Schools at or nearing capacity, the system will be hard pressed to serve the families of three newly-proposed developments, without the construction of additional facilities.
According to plans of service that were read to the Planning Commission at the February meeting, Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn writes that the city schools “will need to build new school buildings and will need three years to plan for that growth.”
Other plans of service, provided by the remaining city departments indicate that water lines would be provided by the developer, sewer will be accessible and fire protection will be provided using the lines installed by the developer. Police and Public Works didn’t foresee any difficulty in providing service. Parks and Recreation said that the population growth will be greater than the recommended 10 acres of park property per 1,000 residents.
The first property discussed is a 56.6 acre portion of 500-acre tract on Bashaw Creek. This property is owned by developer Allan Howard, who has requested the property to be annexed by resolution and zoned R-4 high density residential.
R-4 zones allow for multifamily dwelling, townhouses as well as single family houses. The minimum lot size in R-4 districts is 5,000 square feet, half that of a low density R-2A, the initial recommendation by the Codes Department.
The property is adjacent to the Forest Ridge subdivision, zoned R-4, that was annexed just last year beside Parker Wrecker Service. As is the same for the Scott St. John property down the road on Bashaw Creek.
The recently annexed Judith Driver property, at the end of County Lane, was zoned at the March meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen R-3 with the second reading of that zoning ordinance.
“Just because they’re zoned R-4 doesn’t mean that the developer will make R-4 sized lots, they might make R-2 sized lots,” said Brittany Fiske, Community Development and Zoning Director.
Developer Allan Howard said that he doesn’t intend to put in a large R-4 development.
“My first plan is to develop – they’ll probably be R-1 lots, 2,500 square foot homes. I would probably go in maybe with some townhouses in the middle of this. R-4 gives you the option to be able to do that,” he said.
“If I were going to put in an R-1 subdivision, I would have asked for about 10 acres instead of 50 acres. It saves from having to come back five years or a year from now…to do this again. Townhouses are where we’re going. A lot of people would rather have a townhouse and not have to take care of a yard,” Howard said.
He told the Commission that sewer access was the main driver for his requests at this time.
“The reason for doing that is that it gave me sewer access. I don’t want to wait on anybody to put sewer… I thought it was the appropriate time to do it,” he said.
“I didn’t want to divide this property at all, I had no plans to ever do it. but with all the growth requests we’re getting, until the city of Manchester pulls sewer lines out one direction or the other, toward Hillsboro or down Highway 53, or 55 or someplace, we don’t have anywhere to go,” Howard said.
“If you still want growth, this is the way it’s going to have to go. It’s going to have to join where we can with sewer lines,” Howard said.
“We’re seeing a lot of R-4 coming in. The reason is they are using a hundred percent of the space we got,” Howard said.
St. John said that the while the city doesn’t control zoning in the county, the area heading out toward Exit 105 is in the Urban Growth Boundary and will need to see some long-range planning for growth there.
“We need to do some planning in that direction because we are definitely seeing annexation requests,” St. John said.
Two other requests for annexes included Howard , with an 11.95 acre property on the Murfreesboro Highway as R-4 and local woman Linda Crosslin’s 83.06 acres on the McMinnville Highway to be zoned C-3 commercial, R-3 and R-4 residential. Each of these were given positive recommendations by the Planning Commission.
Mayor Marilyn Howard and Vice Mayor Mark Messick abstained from voting on the second Howard item because she is the wife of Allan Howard and Mesick brokered the deal.